Burnet plays a non-district away game Sept. 25 at Robinson, 500 W. Lyndale Ave. in Robinson. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

The Burnet High School football team (2-2) lost 36-22 to Brownwood (2-2) in a pre-district game at home Sept. 18.

Burnet senior running back Marcus Escamilla had 117 rushing yards in the Bulldogs' 36-22 loss to Brownwood on Sept. 18. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

