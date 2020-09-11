Bertram man killed in Labor Day crash

A 22-year-old Bertram man was killed Monday, Sept. 7, in a two-vehicle collision that occurred at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of RM 243 and CR 303.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by William Bell was traveling north on RM 243 behind a 2017 Chevrolet 3500 when the Chevrolet slowed to make a left turn on CR 303.

The Kawasaki appeared to have been attempting to pass the Chevrolet on the left when the two collided, according to the DPS. Bell was pronounced dead at the scene.

A celebration of life will be held for Bell at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Jenkins Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet.

alex@thepicayune.com