Broadband internet access survey needs more responses

Connected Nation Texas is asking more Highland Lakes residents to respond to a 10-minute survey with the aim of improving broadband access in rural areas across Texas. The survey link can be found online at myconnectedcommunity.org and completed via a smartphone.

The organization’s goal is 1,750 survey responses, which is 10 percent of households in Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties. Currently, 126 households in Llano County, 324 in Burnet County, and 67 in Blanco County have responded, adding up to only 517 households.

The survey is divided into several other categories, including business, agriculture, health, education, libraries and organizations, public safety, and government. People can take more than one survey to reflect their roles in the community.

Only 13 ranchers and farmers have responded to the survey. The goal is at least 80. Responses are also lacking in other categories. Only 69 businesses have responded, but Connected Nation Texas needs at least 81 more.

“Technology has come a long way,” said Jennifer Harris, state program director of Connected Nation Texas. “That’s valuable. But that technology won’t do you any good if it’s not connected to anything. If we don’t know the exact problem, how can we work to fix it?”

