Remember 9/11, support first responders during these events

Despite the pandemic, the Highland Lakes is remembering 9/11 with several events.

The Rotary Club of Marble Falls is holding its 19th annual Day for Remembrance to honor those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as well as the first responders who answered the call to help that day and those who still do.

Due to COVID-19, the event is a radio program that can be heard exclusively on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune starting at noon Friday.

Speakers include Burnet County Judge James Oakley, Marble Falls Mayor John Packer, Marble Falls Fire Chief Russell Sander, and Rotary Club of Marble Falls members Steve Hurst and Terry Stracke.

Musician John Arthur Martinez will perform a patriotic song during the program.

Then, from noon to 1 p.m. the same day, the For God and Country American Patriotic Rally will take place at the corner of U.S. 281 and Texas 29 in Burnet.

This is a “standing parade,” according to organizer Lori Greco. People are encouraged to bring their United States, Texas, and Christian flags and line the roadways to show their spirit.

Greco is asking people to keep this non-political and refrain from bringing and displaying political or candidate banners, posters, or flags.

There will also be patriotic music during the rally.

Greco said people can park in the old Bealls parking lot, 118 E. Polk St.; Vanderveer Street Church of Christ, 102 S. Vanderveer St.; First Baptist Church of Burnet, 108 S. Vanderveer St.; on the west side of S&H Trading Post and More, 209 W. Polk St.; and Gude’s Bakery and Deli, 307 W. Polk St.

Since the event is during business hours, Greco asked that people don’t park in business parking lots or stand in their driveways but use sidewalks and public grassy areas.

Face coverings and social distancing are required, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mandate on public gatherings.

Then, from 5-7 p.m., everyone is invited to the courthouse square in Burnet for the Support Police and Firefighters Rally.

The event is to show community appreciation for first responders and law enforcement. Like the earlier gathering, face coverings and social distancing are required.

