Burnet County Democratic Club hosts online Candid Candidate Series

The Burnet County Democratic Club will host virtual town halls with select candidates running for state office in the Nov. 3 general election.

Candid Candidate Series events are 4 p.m. Sundays starting Sept. 13 and can be viewed on Zoom and Facebook Live.

“It’s 2020. We’ve moved from door knocking and campaign rallies to virtual events,” said Christine Bowman, the club’s multimedia manager. “We are making it easy for Burnet County voters to tune in and meet our candidates.”

The schedule of Democratic candidates includes:

Sept. 13 — engineer and oil and gas litigation attorney Chrysta Castañeda, who is running for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission against oil and gas businessman Jim Wright;

Sept. 20 — Julie Oliver, who is running for the District 25 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives against four-term Republican incumbent Rep. Roger Williams;

Sept. 27 — Jessica Tiedt, who is running for the District 20 seat in the Texas House of Representatives against Republican incumbent Rep. Terry Wilson;

Oct. 4 — “Here Come the Judges,” a panel of Texas judicial nominees for Texas Supreme Court, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, and Texas Third District Court of Appeals.

Registration information for the virtual town halls is on the Burnet County Democratic Club website.

The club meets the third Tuesday of the month via Zoom.