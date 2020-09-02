Burnet County GOP picnic is Sept. 13

Bluegrass group Randy Collier and Grassland will perform at the Burnet County GOP picnic on Sept. 13. The event is 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Bill's Burgers, 306 W. Polk St. in Burnet. Tickets are $40. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Roger Williams are scheduled to attend. Courtesy photo

The Burnet County Republican Club and Burnet County Republican Women are hosting the Burnet County GOP Annual Picnic from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Bill’s Burgers in Burnet.

The event is open to the public and raises money for Republican candidates. U.S. Rep. Roger Williams and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are scheduled to attend the event. A number of local Republican candidates and officer holders also will be there.

The restaurant is located at 306 W. Polk St. in Burnet.

Tickets are $40 per person and available Fridays and Saturdays at the Burnet County GOP headquarters, 2212 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, or at the door on the day of the event.

The Burnet County GOP will also honor former Burnet County Judge Dave Kithil during the event. Kithil helped usher in the “red wave” across Burnet County in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the county moved from a Democratic stronghold to a Republican one. Kithil served as the first president of the Burnet County Republican Club.

In 2001, he ran on the Republican ticket for Burnet County judge and won. He held the office for four years.

Kithil and his wife, Lorna, have played key roles in supporting Burnet County Republican candidates, the GOP clubs, and campaign activities and events. Lorna Kithil is a former past president of the Burnet County Republican Women.

The bluegrass band Randy Collier and Grassland will perform during the picnic, paying tribute to legendary bluegrass performers such as Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt, and Earl Scruggs.

Organizers said they are looking forward to kicking off the 2020 campaign season during the picnic. Along with hamburgers, music, and candidate meet-and-greets, attendees can take home a free Trump/Pence yard sign. Additional Trump merchandise will be available.

Email Mary Jane Avery at mjavery@swbell.net for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com