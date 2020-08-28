Marble Falls track phenom Bailey Goggans picks Texas A&M

Marble Falls High School senior track-and-field star Bailey Goggans on Aug. 26 committed to her dream school: Texas A&M University.

Goggans, a two-time Class 5A state champion in the 800 meters, said her decision came quickly after speaking to Aggies head coach Pat Henry, who guided the men’s and women’s track-and-field teams to outdoor national championships in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

“I wanted to commit,” Goggans said. “I thought there was no point in waiting to get that stressful part out of the way. (College Station is) close to home, and I can continue to train and get faster.”

Goggans will bring a lot to the elite Aggie track program. Earlier this summer, she clocked the fastest high school girls’ 800-meter time on Texas soil at 2 minutes 4.93 seconds. She is also the Class 5A record holder in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:07.39, which she ran at the 2019 state track meet, where she captured gold in the 800- and 400-meter races.

Marble Falls cross-country and track-and-field head coach Chris Schrader applauded Goggans’ commitment, noting that the runner doesn’t stray from her goals.

“I think it’ll be great,” Schrader said. “Pat Henry doesn’t take shortcuts. Bailey takes her opportunities and improves her times and is one of the fastest in the country. She can stay focused like a laser beam – that’s the difference between her and other athletes.”

Goggans also considered Baylor University, the University of Tennessee, the University of Oregon, and Penn State University. Oregon was simply too far, and she didn’t feel like Baylor had enough runners who would challenge her to be better.

“I really like the spirit of A&M,” she said. “It’s a fun environment.”

With this big decision made, Goggans now turns her attention to her senior year goals: adding to her trophy case and earning two more gold medals at state.

“I want to go to the state track meet one last time,” she said. “Hopefully, that’ll work out.”

