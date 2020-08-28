Marble Falls, Burnet school districts confirm COVID-19 cases

One student at Marble Falls High School and two students and a staff member in the Burnet school district were confirmed to have COVID-19. Photo by Stennis Shotts

After a little more than a week of classes, Marble Falls and Burnet school districts have both reported positive cases of COVID-19 on campuses.

On Aug. 25, Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen sent a letter to Marble Falls High School families of students and staff that a student “who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus” the previous week.

The campus also directly contacted students and staff who came into close contact with the student.

“Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus,” the letter added.

Burnet CISD acknowledge three positive COVID-19 cases: one student at Burnet High School, one student at Bertram Elementary School, and one staff member at Shady Grove Elementary.

Both districts have protocols for dealing with positive COVID-19 cases on their campuses, including deep cleaning areas used or frequented by the individual or individuals.

MFISD’s safety guidelines can be found on its Response to COVID-19 webpage. BCISD’s protocols are in the district’s Smart Restart plan.

On Aug. 10, the Texas Education Agency and Department of State Health Services announced they are collaborating on a tracking system to monitor and publicly report COVID-19 case data in Texas public schools.

The state will begin publicizing the data in September.

daniel@thepicayune.com