Charlotte Elaine Reed Hewitt passed away July 25, 2020

A treasured gem was lost Saturday, July 25, 2020, when Mrs. Charlotte Elaine Reed Hewitt of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, was called home to rest after her three-year battle with colon cancer.

The definition of a true Southern lady, she was affectionately known to many as “Miss Charlotte” and for being a devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring “Gan,” sister, cousin, aunt, and friend to anyone she met.

Born in Crowley, Louisiana, to Pearl and Lester Reed, she was raised on her family’s rice farm in Iota, Louisiana. After graduating Iota High School in 1963, Charlotte attended Bethany Nazarene College, where she excelled in child psychology.

She married the love of her life, Ron Hewitt, on June 4, 1966, and together they raised their daughter, Michele Leigh.

Charlotte lived a life of exuberance and grace, bringing joy to all who knew her. She took extensive pride in her Cajun cooking, sharing her genuine Southern hospitality and charm with all those she met. Her radiant smile and beautiful green eyes were never dimmed during her three-year battle with colon cancer, and her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those touched by her gracious spirit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Lester Reed, and two sisters, Joy Gravois and Debbie Reed.

Left to honor and remember her beautiful life are her adoring husband, Ron Hewitt of Horseshoe Bay; daughter, Michele (Nat) Klein; grandchildren Emma and Hagan Klein; siblings Nell Stephens, Norman (Janet “Bit”) Reed, and Jackie (Mike) Viator; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family, whom she loved dearly.

A come-and-go visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time.

A private graveside service will be held for family members in the Llano City Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Nat Klein, Bradley Reed, John Reed Gravois, Carey Crane, Corey Crane, and Larry Wood.

In lieu of flowers, it was Miss Charlotte’s wishes that donations be made to either of the following charities:

Simmons Cancer Center at UTSW

2201 Inwood Road

Dallas, TX 75390

The Phoenix Center

P.O. Box 732

Marble Falls, TX 78654

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.