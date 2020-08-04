Tex Ace L. Lucus passed away July 27, 2020

Tex Ace L. Lucus passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Lakeway, Texas, at the age of 81. He was born December 31, 1938, in Cisco, Texas, to Ace and Mary Lucus. Tex was a resident of Llano for 41 years since coming from West Texas and was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Ann Lucus.

He is survived by his daughter Liza Zboril; her children, Laura Smith and Michael Zboril; great-grandchildren Matthew, Legend, Nathan, Aiden, and Clay; daughter Gina Ashley; her children Matthew, Sarah, and Thomas; and one great-grandchild, Michael, and his sister Linda and brother Jack.

Tex was an electrician by trade and thoroughly enjoyed writing and cooking for leisure.

A graveside service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Lucus Family Cemetery at 10 a.m. with Father Payden Blevins officiating.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Llano, Texas. E-mail condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.