Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Burnet County; total cases at 247

A fourth person who tested positive for COVID-19 has died in Burnet County.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley posted the July 13 report from the Texas Department of State Health Services on the county’s Facebook page. The person died over the July 11-12 weekend, and their death “can be attributed to the combined effect of a pre-existing condition.”

The state did not give the person’s age or city of residence.

According to the state’s report, Burnet County has 247 total cases of COVID-19 with 60 considered “recovered.” However, Oakley pointed out that it is difficult for health officials to successfully contact individuals with confirmed cases to determine who has recovered and which cases are still active.

