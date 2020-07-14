After much delay, July 15 is tax day

If it completely slipped your mind, you still have until Wednesday to get your federal income taxes done and to the post office.

The U.S. Department of Treasury pushed the federal income tax deadline for fillings and payments to July 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s usually April 15.

In March, President Donald Trump directed the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service to give Americans a few more months to file their federal income taxes with penalty or interest.

It only applied to federal income tax payments otherwise due on April 15, not state tax payments or deposits or payments of any other type of federal tax.

Visit the IRS website for more information.

