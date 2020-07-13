Primary runoff elections Tuesday

Election day is Tuesday, July 14, for the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will determine who will be on the November 3 ballot. Gov. Greg Abbott had postponed the runoffs until July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Burnet and Llano counties, Democrats will decide statewide runoff races for:

  • U.S. Senate nomination: Mary “M.J.” Hegar or Royce West
  • Railroad commissioner nomination: Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo or Chrysta Castañeda

In Llano County, the Republican runoff races are for:

  • State Board of Education District 5 nomination: Robert Morrow or Lani Popp 
  • Precinct 3 justice of the peace nomination: Dorothy “Dot” Wooten or Debra (Deb) Edwards 

There are no Republican runoff races in Burnet County.

Llano County voting locations can be found on the Election Office’s webpage. The Democratic sample ballot and Republican sample ballot are also on the website. 

Burnet County voting locations can be found on the Election Office’s webpage along with a Democratic sample ballot.

