MFISD parent meetings on reopening

Parents can learn about the Marble Falls Independent School District’s campus reopening plan at one of two meetings this week, either online or in person.

The meetings are 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, and Thursday, July 16, in the cafeteria at Colt Elementary School, 2200 Manzano Mile in Marble Falls. The content of each will be identical, so there is no need to attend both.

Online meetings are via Zoom. Login information follows:

  • Tuesday — Click on link or call 346-248-7799. Meeting ID number is 946 1185 9476.
  • Thursday — Click on link or call 346-248-7799. Meeting ID number is 917 0508 4731.

Those attending a meeting in person are required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing protocols.

On July 7, the Texas Education Agency issued guidance for public school districts to reopen for the 2020-21 academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The TEA requires districts to offer both in-person classes five days a week as well as a remote learning option. 

During the meetings, MFISD officials will share its current plan and listen to parents’ input. 

