Mannix withdraws from Burnet police chief position amid protests

Greg Kelley finishes a protest July 13 against the hiring of Sean Mannix as Burnet police chief with a prayer asking for accountability. Kelley currently has a lawsuit filed against The city of Cedar Park, Mannix, who is the former Cedar Park police chief, and Cedar Park Detective Christopher Dailey in relation to Kelley’s 2014 wrongful conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Former Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix will not be the new Burnet chief.

Mannix was to begin his new role Monday, July 13, but has since withdrawn his acceptance of the position, according to Burnet Mayor Crista Goble Bromley.

Sean Mannix withdrew his acceptance of the Burnet police chief position amid protests. Courtesy photo

Mannix had retired from the Cedar Park Police Department in January following the exoneration of Greg Kelley, a Cedar Park resident who was wrongfully convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2014.

Kelley opened a lawsuit against the city of Cedar Park, Mannix, and former Cedar Park Detective Christopher Dailey.

Kelley had planned a protest though Facebook in front of the Burnet City Hall on Monday.

On Facebook, Kelley’s The GRK Foundation posted: “We have just confirmed that Sean Mannix turned down his position as chief of police of Burnet Texas. He will NOT be the next chief of police in Burnet. Smart move Mannix!”

