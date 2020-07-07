Marble Falls Education Foundation names new executive director

Jeanna Jette is the new executive director of the Marble Falls Education Foundation. Courtesy photo

Jeanna Jette is the new executive director of the Marble Falls Education Foundation, the organization announced July 7.

Foundation Board President J. Don McAlpin noted Jette’s passion for educating children, which fits with the foundation’s mission of providing resources for excellence in education, promoting innovation in teaching, inspiring learning, and partnering with the community to enrich the quality of education for every student.

“She loves kids, and it’s coming from the heart, and she’s especially passionate about what the teachers do,” he said. “The ultimate goal is what’s right for the kids.”

Jette was already involved with the foundation, serving on its Board of Directors as vice president of Community Awareness and Marketing for the past 12 months.

She graduated from Marble Falls High School in 1999 and received a Bachelor of Science in advertising from the University of Texas at Austin. She spent 15 years working in the advertising industry before becoming an entrepreneur.

She volunteered for three years with the Marble Falls Education Foundation’s Grants for Great Ideas, a program that funds projects developed by teachers. She is also a member of Spicewood Elementary School’s Parent-Teacher Association.

Her career and her volunteerism stuck out to the hiring committee, McAlpin said.

“She is from the area and a graduate of Marble Falls,” he said. “She knows a lot of the community and a lot of the existing (foundation) sponsors. She is passionate about kids. Those go hand in hand with the school district’s motto, which is basically to love and inspire our students and faculty.”

The position drew 12 applicants. The hiring committee, which included five foundation board members, two Marble Falls Independent School District board members, and MFISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen, narrowed the candidates list to six semifinalists and then two.

“We had applicants from West Texas, North Texas, all the way to Dallas and Austin,” McAlpin said. “We had a variety of experience; we felt like we had good experience, ages, and priorities.”

Jette takes over for Pam Parkman, who resigned in February to take a job elsewhere.

“We had plans to look earlier, but then COVID-19 hit,” McAlpin said. “The good news was we had everything lined up for scholarships. It’s not like everything stopped when Pam resigned.”

He commended foundation Administrative Assistant Lauren Fields and Gibson Holmes, hired by the foundation last year as the school district’s career and college advisor, in ensuring the foundation continued to run smoothly.

With the executive director position filled, the focus shifts to getting Marble Falls High School alumni more involved in the foundation, which includes creating a scholarship for graduating seniors.

Go to marblefallsef.org for more information on the Marble Falls Education Foundation.

jfierro@thepicayune.com