Crisis Network partnership brings free fresh produce to families

Highland Lakes residents wanting fresh produce can pick up boxes at locations in Llano as well as at Elevate Church, 700 Gateway Blvd. in Marble Falls starting July 11. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network will distribute free boxes of fresh produce to residents in need starting Saturday, July 11.

DiMare Fresh is donating the food through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

In Marble Falls, residents can pick up boxed produce from 9-11 a.m. Saturdays during July and August at Elevate Church, 700 Gateway Blvd.

In Llano, boxes are available for pickup at the following times and places:

10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Grace Episcopal Church, 1200 Oatman St.

starting at 1 p.m. Saturdays at Llano Church of God Prophecy, 1010 Anniston Ave.

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church, 709 Pittsburgh Ave.

starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church parking lot (distributed by Manna from Heaven food pantry)

You can also place an order for boxed produce at the Boys & Girls Club of Llano, 1600 Oatman St.

The produce is given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Highland Lakes Crisis Network President Kevin Naumann only asks that it goes to individuals and families in need.

“People don’t have to sign up,” he said. “Just show up and get in line. There’ll be signage up.”

Any leftover boxes in Marble Falls will be given to families the Crisis Network has been helping and area food banks for distribution.

“The food pantries should let us know how many boxes they need,” Naumann said.

Pantry officials can email him at kevin@hlcn.love.

The DiMare Fresh partnership came about after seperate conversations between company staff and an Elevate Church member and Crisis Network Case Manager Dena Wilson.

The distribution company then committed to sending an 18-wheeler truck and trailer packed with 1,500 boxes of produce to the Highland Lakes.

“They’re trying to get food into people’s hands,” Naumann said. “We try to rise up and help people in need. We want to help our neighbors – that’s what we’re doing.”

The fresh produce in the boxes will vary, but it should cut down on grocery costs for families, Naumann said.

“It’s both the hardest things to get because of the costs and the hardest things to keep because it goes bad,” Naumann said. “It’s going to vary each week by what (the DiMare Fresh) supplies are. It’s high-quality; it’s fresh and good stuff. We’re hoping we can get people good stuff they’ll use at home.”

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network, which helps area families struggling through disasters such as fires, flood, and now a pandemic, is still making and delivering meals to homebound residents, including those who are self-isolating because of COVID-19 and families with children who cannot travel to school district summer meal pickup sites.

The network started the delivery service as the coronavirus spread into the area earlier this year. The daily number of people receiving the meals has dropped from 550 to 175, and Naumann hopes the service won’t be needed past July.

“We’re staying flexible and keeping an eye on things,” he said. “We want to be ready to respond as needed.”

To volunteer, request assistance, or donate to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, visit its website or call 325-423-3662.

