BCISD buying students school supplies

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees took care of back-to-school shopping for its families with one vote June 22.

The board approved purchasing basic school supplies for each of the district’s students — about 3,200 — for the 2020-21 school year, which begins August 17.

“We know some of our BCISD parents are still working reduced hours or experiencing unemployment, and families are trying hard to stretch every dollar during this tough economy that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the district stated in a letter to parents.

The board voted to repurpose the funds budgeted this past spring for events and instructional activities that were canceled.

The district also received donations to help purchase basic school supplies, such as folders, notebooks, paper, pens, markers, crayons, scissors, and glue.

Based on back-to-school supplies lists from last year, families could save up to $90 per student.

The district will distribute the school supplies to each campus, where staff will pass them out to students in the fall.

Parents still need to provide backpacks for their children as well as a lunch box if they are bringing their lunches to school. Some middle and high school classes may require parents purchase “course-specific” items.

“We have a generous community, and we are grateful for the support of our area churches, clubs, and civic groups,” district officials stated in the letter. “We can still use ongoing help this year.”

The district will need volunteers to sort supplies, while maintaining social distancing.

Visit the BCISD website or the district’s social media accounts for more information and upcoming announcements.

