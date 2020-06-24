Early voting for runoffs starts June 29

Election Day for the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs in Burnet and Llano counties is Tuesday, July 14. Early voting is June 29-July 10.

Runoff elections across the state were delayed in March by a proclamation from Governor Greg Abbott aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

On the ballots in both counties are statewide races for Democrats:

U.S. Senate nomination: Mary “M.J.” Hegar or Royce West

Railroad commissioner nomination: Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo or Chrysta Castañeda

“I think we have strong candidates in both those races, so I encourage everybody to get out and vote,” said Burnet County Democratic Club President B.J. Henry. “We’ve been getting really good response from mail-in voting from our membership, so I think you’re going to see a real increase in vote by mail in Burnet County, though we still need to get more people registered to vote.”

The last day to register to vote for the July 14 primary was June 15. Residents can still register to vote in the November 3 general election.

In Llano County, Republicans have a choice between:

Robert Morrow and Lani Popp for State Board of Education District 5 nomination

Dorothy “Dot” Wooten and Debra (Deb) Edwards for Precinct 3 justice of the peace nomination

There are no Republican runoff races in Burnet County.

Winners of the runoffs will go on to the November 3 general election.

Llano County voting locations and hours are available on the Election Office’s webpage. The Democratic sample ballot and Republican sample ballot are also available on the site.

Burnet County voting locations and times are available on the Election Office’s webpage along with a Democratic sample ballot.

