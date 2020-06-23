Meadowlakes City Hall closed due to rise in Burnet County COVID-19 cases

Meadowlakes is temporarily closing its city offices after Burnet County recorded a sizable increase in COVID-19 cases. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The city of Meadowlakes has again closed its City Hall to the public in response to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Burnet County.

As of June 22, the county had recorded 101 total cases and three deaths. In the past week, the county logged 33 new cases, two of which reside in Meadowlakes.

“In order to protect our staff and the public, the mayor and I felt it was necessary at this time to shut City Hall back down very similar to what we did earlier,” Meadowlakes City Manager Johnnie Thompson said. “We’re a very small staff. If one of us gets it, it’ll shut down the whole thing. We’re all officed in a very small building.”

Staff will continue to work regular hours, but the lobby will be closed and appointments will be required for face-to-face meetings.

“We want everyone to stay safe, practice the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) protocols, and, hopefully, we can all get this thing whipped,” Thompson said.

