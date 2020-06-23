PEC extends COVID-19 assistance for members and elects board officers

Emily Pataki was re-elected District 2 director on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. Mark Ekrut (center) of District 3 and Travis Cox of District 4 are new members. Courtesy photos

During the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board meeting June 19, directors elected new officers, welcomed recently elected directors, and extended COVID-19 financial assistance.

It was a busy meeting.

During the Board of Directors meeting in April, they voted to temporarily suspend disconnects for non-payment and waived late fees, collection fees, same-day service fees, and deposits for PEC members who qualify for financial assistance. The board voted June 19 to extend those financial assistance steps for members affected by COVID-19 through November 1.

PEC officials encouraged members who are experiencing financial hardship to contact the co-op as soon as possible. Cooperative partners will work with members to find a solution that works, including flexible payment options.

“The needs of our membership remain our core focus at PEC. We went to provide them meaningful options during these difficult times,” said Emily Pataki, District 2 director and Board of Directors president. “Supporting our members and communities exemplifies the cooperative spirit that drives PEC.”

During the June 19 meeting, the board welcomed newly elected directors Mark Ekrut of District 3 and Travis Cox of District 4. Pataki was re-elected to the District 2 spot.

The Board of Directors also elected the following officers to one-year terms: Pataki as board president, District 7 Director Amy Lea Akers as vice president, and District 1 Director Milton Rister as secretary/treasurer.

Also making up the board are District 5 Director James Oakley and District 6 Director Paul Graf.

PEC is a member-owned cooperative that has more than 335,000 active accounts and manages more than 22,000 miles of lines across a wide swath of Central Texas and the western Hill Country.

