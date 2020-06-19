Elevate Church’s DadFest a celebration for all families

Elevate Church's DadFest is 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the church, 700 Gateway Parkway in Marble Falls. The free event is open to the community. Courtesy photo

After an Elevate Church Father’s Day service several years ago, the Rev. Shane Wenger noted that a young attendee made a trip see his dad.

“He went to the cemetery,” Wenger said. “I think that’s when I realized there are a lot of kids in this community, and in our church, whose dad isn’t around. From then on, I wanted Father’s Day to look different for kids.”

Different, yes, but still a celebration. Wenger and the church’s Dream Team came up with DadFest, an outdoor event featuring a car/motorcycle show, remote-controlled car races, games, golf cart racing, a kids’ workshop, and free tacos. This year’s festival is 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the church, 700 Gateway Parkway in Marble Falls.

Wenger said it’s not a church service, just a time to have fun and create memories.

DadFest is open to the community, and the pastor encourages kids whose fathers aren’t around as well as single moms and their children to attend. Congregation members will play games with the kids, assist with a workshop, and just help make it a fun day.

“Father’s Day, you know, it’s a tough day for a lot of people,” Wenger said. “We have some people here at the church who want to throw a ball with kids, you know, and just have fun.”

Last year, Marble Falls Fire Rescue firefighters helped kids with a building workshop and more. Wenger said the firefighters and Marble Falls police will have units at the event.

“And if anyone out there has a classic car or motorcycle, come on and bring it out,” he said. “We’d love for you to come out and show it off.”

Email info@elevatechurchtx.org for more information.

daniel@thepicayune.com