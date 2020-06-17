Hill Country Community Theatre seeks donations for summer youth program tuition

The Hill Country Community Theatre is seeking donations to help students attend its Youth Summer Theatre Program.

This year’s production is Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Students ages 8-17 will learn the ins and outs of theater on stage and behind the scenes before putting on live performances.

Donations go to the Bob Turnbaugh Youth Summer Theatre Scholarship Fund. Turnbaugh was a founding member of the nonprofit Cottonwood Shores theater.

Donate online at thehcct.org, by calling the box office at 830-798-8944, or sending a check to 4003 FM 2147 West, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657.

Summer program tuition is $310 per child. Donations of all sizes are welcome.

