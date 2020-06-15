Llano County issues burn ban

Llano County officials issued a countywide burn ban effective June 15.

The ban applies to unincorporated parts of Llano County. Residents of municipalities such as Horseshoe Bay, Sunrise Beach Village, and Llano should check with their city halls or fire departments before conducting any outdoor burning.

The Llano County burn ban calls for “no open fires.” People who violate it could face a Class C misdemeanor charge, which has a $500 maximum fine.

For more information regarding the burn ban, call 325-247-7730.

editor@thepicayune.com