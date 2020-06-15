Chimney Cove home destroyed after brush burn gets out of control

What was a controlled burn June 14 destroyed a two-story home, according to Marble Falls fire officials.

Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Sunday morning in the 400 block of Chimney Cove Drive, located off of Ranch Road 1431 and County Road 346.

The fire began as a controlled brush burn by the homeowner but, by about 10:40 a.m. that day, had set fire to the garage of their house. It spread quickly into the home.

Marble Falls VFD was on the scene within five minutes of the call, but, by then, the fire had already reached the front door of the residence.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but the home is a total loss, according to VFD officials. Crews were on scene until about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re going out periodically (Monday) checking on it because it was two stories and everything fell down inside, so there is just lots of layered debris,” VFD Fire Chief Michael Philips said. “That pile will stay hot for awhile and smoke. So, we periodically go out today, just checking and making sure it doesn’t get too big.”

The home was evacuated before firefighters arrived. There were no reports of injuries.

