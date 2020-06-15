Austin police seek information on missing woman with Marble Falls ties

The Austin Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of 22-year-old Susanna Duncan. Courtesy photos

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen in April.

The APD issued a notice June 11 seeking information on the whereabouts of 22-year-old Susanna Duncan, who is known to regularly travel between Marble Falls and Austin.

According to police, Duncan was last seen just after 4 a.m. April 21 in the area of Seventh Street and Interstate 35 in Austin.

She was reported missing on May 24, and detectives have been working to locate her since then. After speaking with people who know Duncan, the Austin Police Department is concerned for her welfare.

Duncan is a white female standing about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5017. Tips also can be made via the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-866-756-8477.

