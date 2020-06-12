‘Little Mermaid’ goes live at Hill Country Community Theatre

Initially, the Hill Country Community Theatre planned to film its Summer Youth Theatre’s production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” rather than hold live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since that announcement, Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed live theater venues to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

In response, the Cottonwood Shores theater now will hold in-person performances of the youth play July 23-26.

“It was a tremendous relief when the governor said (live) theaters could reopen,” said HCCT Executive Director Mike Rademaekers.

The theater also has plans to bring back regular productions in the summer and fall.

The youth program runs 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 13-26, and is open to ages 8-17. Cost is $310 per student. Applications are available by calling 830-693-2474, emailing director@thehcct.org, or visiting thehcct.org.

Performances are 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, July 23-24, and 2:15 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 25-26. The theater will follow COVID-19 restrictions: limiting capacity to 50 percent, sanitizing surfaces, and adhering to social distancing protocols.

“I was so happy I could give the kids a live performance,” Rademaekers said. “That’s what live theater is really all about.”

The HCCT’s first full production will be “The Savannah Sipping Society” starting in late August. Dates have yet to be determined.

