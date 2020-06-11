Burnet County Democrats welcome 3rd Court of Appeals candidate

Judge Darlene Byrne is the featured guest at the Burnet County Democratic Club membership meeting June 16. She is a candidate for chief justice of the 3rd Court of Appeals.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Retired lawyer Michael Siemer is the special guest.

Byrne has served as presiding judge of the 126th Judicial District Court in Travis County for almost 20 years. She is an expert on juvenile justice and family law matters and was appointed by the Texas Supreme Court to serve as vice chair of its Permanent Commission for Children and Families.

She is past president of the National Council for Juvenile and Family Court Judges and was named Judge of the Year by the National Court Appointed Special Advocates organization, for which she currently serves on the judicial advisory council. Both the Texas and Travis County CASA organizations have named her Judge of the Year, and the Travis County Women Lawyers Association recognized her for outstanding achievement.

At the June 16 meeting, Byrne will speak on the impact COVID-19 has had on Texas courts and the cases she handles.

Siemer will speak to club members about recent cases on who qualifies to vote by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He practiced law for almost 30 years, specializing in governmental liability, before retiring to Lake Buchanan in 2018. He has experience in governmental litigation matters and is an expert on civil rights law and police excessive force cases.

Siemer is a member of a classic rock band and a volunteer firefighter.

The Burnet County Democratic Club meets the third Tuesday of every month. Follow the club on Twitter or Instagram or email democratsclubburnetcounty@gmail.com for more information.