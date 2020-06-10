Bertram water customers need to boil water

The city of Bertram issued a boil water notice for its water customers after a June 10 water main break.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city to notify its customers that they should boil their water prior to human consumption, which includes cooking, bathing, drinking, brushing teeth, and washing face or hands.

Officials recommend water be brought to a “vigorous rolling boil” and then boiled for two minutes.

Customers can also purchase and use bottled water or get it from another suitable source for drinking or human consumption.

The city will notify customers when the water is safe for human consumption and rescind the boil water notice at that time.

Anyone with questions may contact Adam Lambert at 512-355-2020.