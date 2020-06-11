Granite Shoals to fix issues on Prairie Creek Road after previous work

The city of Granite Shoals is eyeing repairs to Prairie Creek Road after finding issues. The funds will come out of the November 2017 street bond. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Prairie Creek Road remains a priority for the city of Granite Shoals. The City Council addressed concerns about the road’s state during its June 9 meeting.

City Manager Jeff Looney noted there are several rough patches on the road that have come about since the city made major renovations to the thoroughfare along with Phillips Ranch Road and Valley View.

Money left from the $3 million street bond in November 2017 will fund the new repairs on Prairie Creek.

Looney said that when crews did asphalt work on Prairie Creek in 2018, they used a high-grade oil in the pavement that “made the road too stiff for all the traffic and heavy traffic.”

“It needs flexibility,” he added.

The lack of flexibility coupled with the heavy traffic has caused noticeable ripples to form on parts of the road.

While the spots individually aren’t big, there are enough of them to get the attention of city leaders.

While Looney didn’t have a projected cost to fix Prairie Creek Road, he did say there’s about $400,000 left from the street bond.

Because of how the bond was written, the money can only be used for the three arteries named, Looney said.

Also during the meeting, councilors asked staff to create a letter to send to residents who still owe assessment fees to the Sherwood Shores Trust Fund. Developers created the trust in the 1960s during the development of Sherwood Shores, which is now part of the city. The fund’s purpose was to collect $10 annually from those affected residents with the monies going toward streets and parks.

An out-of-court settlement on July 30, 1973, appointed the city as trustee for the four sections of Sherwood Shores.

The trust was eventually terminated in November 2008, but there are still more than $172,000 in unpaid assessments as of June 3, 2020, some as little as $10 and others as much as $200.

Since these are assessments, the city doesn’t apply any interest or late fees to it.

City staff also told council members that crews finished pouring concrete June 8 for the Quarry Park multi-sports complex. They’ll have to let the concrete dry for about two weeks before they can install lighting and flooring.

