Highland Lakes hits triple digits

11 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Temperature-wise, Texas ended up on the wrong side of Tropical Storm Cristobal. 

The storm made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, June 7, bringing rain and flooding as it pushed north. Most of Texas, however, is getting hot, dry weather with temperatures in the triple digits as the remnants of the storm draws winds from the west and southwest. 

The Highland Lakes forecasts for Monday and Tuesday call for sunshine and 100-degree highs. The humidity will make it feel closer to 105.

Overnight lows on Tuesday into Wednesday should drop into the mid-60s. On Wednesday, the high should reach 95.

