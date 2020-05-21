Storms could dampen Memorial Day weekend

After hot, muggy weather this week, a slow-moving low-pressure system edging the Highland Lakes will push away the heat-causing high-pressure dome and drop highs into the 80s.

But it also brings an increased chance of rain and thunderstorms over Memorial Day weekend. Some areas could get 2-3 inches of rain by Tuesday, May 26.

According to the National Weather Service, storm chances are 40 percent chance Thursday night into Friday and could bring hail.

Storm chances drop to about 30 percent Friday and Saturday but jump to 50 percent on Sunday and Memorial Day.

The system could stall over Central Texas early next week, a wet end to May.

