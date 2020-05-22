Virtual job fair for active military and veterans

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area is holding a virtual military-focused job fair May 27.

The free online career expo is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and open to veterans, active duty military, and their spouses. Jobseekers can register online.

Virtual booths for employers are also free through the employer registration page. Online training for participating businesses is available.

Advantages of a virtual job expo include letting employers and prospective employees connect no matter where they live and cutting travel costs.

Jobseekers can tour virtual booths with a company’s information and interact in real time with employers.

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area serves nine counties in Central Texas and offers employment resources and assistance to both employers and jobseekers.

