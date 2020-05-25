WWII-era planes in Memorial Day flyover

The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force’s SNJ T-6 Texan is one of several World War II-era planes participating in a Memorial Day flyover. The flight should be over the Burnet area at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, depending on the weather. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force and four other CAF units are honoring Memorial Day with the Past and Present Heroes Flyover on Monday between noon and 3 p.m.

The flight and times are dependent on the weather.

The local squadron’s SNJ T-6 Texans will participate in the event.

Aircraft and crews from the CAF’s Central Texas Wing, Texas Hill Wing, Restoration Wing, and B-25 Devil Dog are also scheduled to participate. A morning flight over the San Antonio area will be followed by an afternoon flight over the Austin and Central Texas area. (See map of flight.)

The Memorial Day event is also to “lift the spirits of all those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.”

According to the Highland Lakes squadron’s Facebook page, the formation is expected to arrive in the Burnet area at about 2:30 p.m.

Squadron officials said the best way to monitor the flight’s schedule is through the CAF Central Texas Wing’s Facebook page.

