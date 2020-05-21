First Open Air Market is May 23 at Old Oak Square in Marble Falls

Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce Special Events Coordinator Mindy Miller invites shoppers to the first Open Air Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Old Oak Square in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

People looking to get out of the house can head to the new Open Air Market at Old Oak Square on Main Street in Marble Falls on May 23.

The Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the weekly event, which will be Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 29.

After weeks under COVID-19 restrictions, chamber staff looked at safe ways to get people outdoors to shop and visit.

“We can be outside and continue to socialize,” said Mindy Miller, the chamber’s special events coordinator.

She said vendors will wear face masks and have hand sanitizer at their booths. Shoppers will be asked to follow social distancing at a minimum of 6 feet. Other safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be posted at the market.

Old Oak Square’s courtyard can hold about a dozen vendors and its stage offers space for live performers and demonstrations.

Musician Cade Mower will perform this Saturday.

Open-air markets are popular with shoppers, and Old Oak Square’s proximity to downtown shopping, dining, and parks makes it ideal location for one.

So far, nine vendors selling home crafts, soaps, and speciality foods have committed to the first event. That number is expected to grow as the market continues into the summer.

Visit the chamber’s website or its Facebook page for more information as well as updates on what’s happening every Saturday at the Open Air Market.

jfierro@thepicayune.com