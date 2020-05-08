Rowdy Yates goes live on KBEY

Rowdy Yates hosts the 'Original Country Gold' show, which goes live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune on May 9. Get ready to request your favorite country classics. Courtesy photo

Radio superstar Rowdy Yates’ top-ranked country radio show goes live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune on May 9. The call-in show, playing classic country music requested by listeners, is just part of the all-country lineup on the locally owned Highland Lakes radio station. Call 800-354-9890 to make requests when “Original Country Gold” with Rowdy Yates airs from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays.

Currently the morning host of KVOO-FM in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Yates is a three-time nominee for Disc Jockey of the Year. He is the youngest inductee into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame and a 2013 Academy of Country Music Awards radio award winner.

Neither Yates nor his “Original Country Gold” show are new to KBEY, but Highland Lakes listeners have been hearing a week-old recording of the show for the past several years. Now, fans can be part of the live broadcast, calling in to make requests and talking on air about what their favorite songs mean to them.

“It’s a lot more personal,” said Ed Chandler, KBEY operations manager and “Wake Up Show” host.

A fellow inductee into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame, Chandler has known Yates personally since he worked with Yates’ father, Texas radio legend Joe Holstead, over 40 years ago. Holstead, known as the “Dean of Texas Radio News,” died in 1995.

Holstead and Chandler worked at KSCS in Fort Worth when Yates, a well-known “radio baby,” came to join them. Chandler and Yates both moved on to Houston, where they worked together at country station KILT 100.3. That gig led Yates to “Country Gold Saturday Night,” the forerunner of his show today.

“He’s very educated in country hits,” Chandler said. “Everybody knows his name.”

Yates knows his listeners and what they want to hear, not just because of their requests. He listens and airs callers’ comments about what those songs have meant to them over the years.

“I happen to be one of those people who believes the will of the people is the real thing,” Yates said. “They say, if you do something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. To work with Chandler again is a really cool thing.”

KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune can also be found online at KBEYFM.com. The studio is located at 1007 Avenue K in Marble Falls. The station is part of locally owned Victory Media Marketing, publisher of The Picayune Magazine, 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes, 101HighlandLakes.com, DailyTrib.com, and The Daily and 101 email newsletters.

KBEY’s Got Country

Weekend programs include local musicians, country gold, and top 30s

Some timeslots have changed to make way for the new live broadcast of “Original Country Gold” with Rowdy Yates on Saturday nights. Here’s when to listen to your favorite country music programs on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune.

SATURDAYS

6-9 a.m.

“Old Country Gold”

Hosted by Ed Chandler, KBEY operations manager and morning “Wake Up Show” host. Features music from the 1950s and ’60s.

9 a.m. to noon

“Country Countdown USA”

Hosted by Lon Helton and a new country music star each week, the show counts down the top 30 songs of the week.

7 p.m. to midnight

“Original Country Gold”

Rowdy Yates takes requests from listeners at 800-354-9890.

SUNDAYS

6-9 p.m.

“Sounds of Texas”

KBEY’s Ben Shields hosts a new program that highlights Texas country, a genre of music much like the Lone Star State — difficult to define.

“It’s a different sound overall,” Shields said. “It’s more country and not what you hear from Nashville. It’s more rebellious. It has a Texas feel to it.”

Texas country includes musicians such as Cody Johnson, Wade Bowen, Kevin Fowler, and Aaron Watson.

9-10 p.m.

“The KBEY Homegrown Hour”

Devoted to local artists who do more than share their sounds on the air; they also talk about their history and their influences. Recorded in the KBEY studio, “The Homegrown Hour” is hosted by Mel Highsmith, who has 25 years in the business as a musician, accounting for an extensive network of musicians who appear on the show.