Pools to remain closed in near future

Despite being allowed to open under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest COVID-19 directives, local pools, including the one at Lakeside Park in Marble Falls, will remain closed for now. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott allowing public pools to reopen starting May 8, many Highland Lakes cities aren’t diving in, just yet.

However, several are gearing up to open facilities later in May, June and July, with certain restrictions.

On May 4, Abbott announced additional services and businesses that are permitted to reopen May 8, including public swimming pools. Pools will have to adhere to special rules if they open, including social distancing, disinfecting equipment, and wearing masks when feasible.

The YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond in Burnet plans to open its pools as early as May 18 as well as expand its hours to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The pool schedule has not yet been established. Under Abbott’s latest directives, gyms can reopen on May 18.

The city of Marble Falls plans to open its Lakeside Park pool on June 1 but has not made details available regarding its schedule.

The city of Bertram’s swimming pool will not reopen until this summer, in either mid-June or July 1.

Under the governor’s order, indoor swimming pools may operate up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the pool facility. Outdoor swimming pools may operate up to 25 percent of the normal operating limits as determined by the operator. Local pools may operate only if permitted by the local government.

Guidelines and safety protocols for pools, parks, beaches, rivers, and other bodies of water can be found on the governor’s website.

alex@thepicayune.com