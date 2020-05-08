Burnet High School hires new band director

Burnet High School announced Andrew Hicks as its new band director. Hicks comes to Burnet from Willis Independent School District, where he taught middle and high school band for the past seven years. Courtesy photo

The Burnet High School marching band’s new director brings years of experience and success with him to the post.

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District hired Andrew Hicks for the job. He comes to Burnet from Willis ISD, where he served as the associate band director, director of jazz studies, and marching band coordinator for the past seven years. He taught the high school and middle school bands at the district.

Hicks takes over after former band director Nick Stephenson took the same position at Honey Grove High School in April.

BCISD chose Hicks for his “ability to collaborate and lead a team, work together with staff and students alike to accomplish goals, and his passion to foster community,” according to a BCISD news release.

At WISD, Hicks twice helped lead the Willis High School marching band to the University Interscholastic League 5A State Marching Band Competition. In 2019, the Willis band won the UIL Area I championship. Along with those achievements, the band earned numerous honors and top placements in fall marching contests in the greater Houston area.

Under Hicks’ leadership, the Willis High School wind ensemble attended the 2017 National Concert Band Festival in Indianapolis, where it was featured. Hicks also co-conducted during the national event.

The school’s jazz ensemble collected a number of accolades and honors while Hicks was there. The jazz ensemble won overall outstanding awards at the University of Houston Jazz Festival, the Waltrip Jazz Festival, and the Sam Houston State University Jazz Festival.

It was also the featured performing jazz group at the 2016 Texas Bandmasters Association convention.

Hicks has also served as a marching program designer, drill designer, arranger, and composer. A trumpet and brass performer mainly, he received his Bachelor of Science in music education from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.

He also served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a musician and trumpeter in Marine Band San Diego.

He and his wife, Emily, have three dogs and a cat.

His first official day with Burnet High School is May 11. Hicks plans to hold a virtual meet-and-greet, but, once circumstances allow, the school will hold an informal gathering so the community can welcome him to the BCISD family.

