MFISD names Molly Heath, Erika Villarreal teachers of the year

Marble Falls Independent School District announced its 2020 Teachers of the Year: secondary teacher Molly Heath (left) and elementary teacher Erika Villarreal. They will now advance to the Region XIII Teacher of the Year competition, which covers Central Texas. Courtesy photos

The Marble Falls Independent School District on May 8 announced its teachers of the year: Molly Heath and Erika Villarreal.

“We appreciate, now more than ever, these fantastic teachers who stand out as exemplars of the heroic work being accomplished by our staff,” said MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen in a media release. “Mrs. Villarreal and Mrs. Heath demonstrate the best of our profession and humanity.”

Villarreal, a Highland Lakes Elementary School second-grade teacher, is the MFISD Elementary Teacher of the Year. Heath, a Marble Falls High School social studies teacher, is the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Teachers are nominated and voted on by their peers for their dedication, focus, and passion for loving and inspiring students.

“Erika continuously seeks to positively support her students, fellow teachers, principals, and district has a whole,” said Highland Lakes Principal Leslie Talamantes.

Villarreal also serves on several committees on campus and in the district.

“Molly (Heath) is not only an outstanding teacher but also a remarkable person,” said Marble Falls High School Principal Damon Adams. “She leads with her heart and cares deeply about her students and colleagues. She bleeds purple and gold and is a tremendous asset to our school and community.”

Heath also is a department chair and involved with committees and campus groups.

The district is recognizing Villarreal and Heath through social media celebrations as well as during the district’s convocation in August, which kicks off the 2020-21 academic year.

As district teachers of the year, the two will compete for the annual Region XIII Teacher of the Year awards, which cover Central Texas.

editor@thepicayune.com