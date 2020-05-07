Burnet and Quest high schools holding early June graduations

Burnet and Quest high schools will hold in-person commencement ceremonies in June as allowed under Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent COVID-19 directives. Quest's graduation is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, and Burnet's is 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 5. Both ceremonies will take place at Bulldog Field. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

They will have to wait a couple of weeks longer, but Burnet High School and Quest High School seniors will get their commencement ceremonies.

Quest’s graduation is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, and Burnet’s is 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, both at Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.

Burnet school district officials have been committed to holding in-person ceremonies. Burnet High School Principal Casey Burkhart previously said the school’s plan was to hold a virtual commencement ceremony on the original May 22 date and an in-person graduation on one Friday in June or August 7.

Gov. Greg Abbott opened the door to June outdoor graduations with his latest COVID-19 pandemic directives, as long as school districts follow certain guidelines. The Texas Education Agency stated on its website on May 5 that schools can begin holding outdoor, in-person graduations on or after May 29.

The ceremonies still must follow certain COVID-19 protocols and social distancing standards.

Quest High School, Burnet Consolidated Independent School District’s non-traditional high school, usually holds indoor commencements, which are not allowed under the current state order, so the ceremony was moved outside.

School staff and BCISD officials are working on the details for both services. Information and procedures for graduation should be released on Friday, May 15. Check the schools’ websites for updates and more information when available.

