Marble Falls City Council, EDC in person as Texas reopens

As Marble Falls City Manage Mike Hodge (left) looks on, City Secretary Christina McDonald congratulates — with an elbow bump — council members Craig Magerkurth, Richard Westerman, and Rene Rosales. McDonald swore in the three men to the City Council during the May 5 meeting. The meeting also marked the first time the council had met in person in more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Members of the Marble Falls City Council and Economic Development Corporation met in person for the first time this week after more than a month of teleconferenced meetings. Both bodies began the process of working toward their upcoming fiscal year budgets.

The meetings, which were held at Lakeside Pavilion to provide space for appropriate social distancing, required attendees to have their temperature taken before entering and encouraged the wearing of masks.

The City Council meeting May 5 kicked off with the swearing-in of returning councilors Craig Magerkurth and Richard Westerman and newcomer Rene Rosales for Place 3. None of the three drew opponents in this year’s City Council race, so the election was canceled.

The council also re-elected Westerman as mayor pro-tem for another year. Magerkurth made the motion to elect Westerman, which was carried by a unanimous vote, 6-0. Councilor Reed Norman was absent.

The meeting’s regular agenda closed out with consideration and discussion of financial strategic planning for 2020-21 fiscal year.

The EDC meeting May 6 began with updates from Business Development Coordinator Midge Dockery and Executive Director Christian Fletcher.

The bulk of the EDC regular agenda was concerned with the discussion of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

