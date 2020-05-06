2020 MayFest canceled; Slide Marble Falls tentatively rescheduled

After considering rescheduling MayFest in June, the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce decided to cancel the 2020 event. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce has confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 MayFest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber had moved the event from May to June, but with concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and apprehension that people might not come out for a large public gathering, even as Texas reopens, the festival has been put on hold until 2021.

“Not only do we have to follow what government guidelines are given but also the reluctancy that some may have to come to social gatherings once we’re allowed to do that,” said Jarrod Metzgar, the chamber’s executive director.

The Slide Marble Falls event was also slated for June, but, for now, the chamber plans to reschedule it in August. That is tentative, however.

“As everyone knows, everything’s kind of day to day,” Metzgar said. “That’s the hope, though, that we can do a big ‘let’s slide back to school’ before school starts back on a waterslide through Marble Falls. But no guarantee that will happen either.”

Nevertheless, Metzgar said he wanted MayFest to be the last of the cancellations.

“Our hopes are that we will have the slide, the (LakeFest) boat races (in July), and we will have the musical festival in September,” he said.

