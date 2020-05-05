Marble Falls City Council meeting in person May 5 at Lakeside Pavilion

Marble Falls City Council is gathering in person for the first time since Gov. Greg Abbott issued his stay-at-home order. The governor’s directive expired April 30. The council will meet May 5 in Lakeside Pavilion in order to be able to more easily maintain social distancing. File photo

Marble Falls City Council meets in person on May 5, the first time since state’s stay-at-home order went into effect in March. Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive expired April 30.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and councilors will decide on a handful of issues, including selecting a mayor pro-tem and holding public hearings on two new ordinances.

The council will gather at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls, to give officials more room to spread out and maintain social distancing. Face masks are encouraged, and temperature checks will be done on all people entering the building.

The meeting will kick off with the recognition of outgoing Councilor William Dee Haddock and the oaths of office for returning Councilors Craig Magerkurth and Richard Westerman and new member Rene Rosales.

The regular agenda begins with discussion and action on the election of the mayor pro-tem, who will serve a one-year term.

Also during the meeting will be a first reading, public hearing, and discussion of an ordinance amending the 2019-20 fiscal year budget as well as several funds and a public hearing, discussion, and possible action on a boater exclusion area near Lakeside Park. This would designate an area the full 420-foot length of the beach extending 50 feet into the lake from the shoreline as a restricted swimming area. The area would be roped off with buoys or flotation barriers. The ordinance also would protect the restricted swimming area with a 100-foot “Boaters Keep Out” area, which would be indicated by navigation buoys.

Finally, the agenda will include a discussion on strategic planning for the 2020-21 budget year.

The May 5 agenda can be viewed here.

