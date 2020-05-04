Baylor Scott & White Health expands employee fund to help with pandemic expenses

Baylor Scott & White Health’s board members, executive staff, employees, and communities have committed more than $1.5 million to its employee emergency assistance fund in the first two weeks since announcing a COVID-19 expansion. The funds will go to frontline Baylor Scott & White Health caregivers dealing with unexpected costs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Courtesy photo

Medical personnel on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic have been directly impacted by the crisis, physically and often financially. Baylor Scott & White Health has stepped up for its staff to the tune of $1.5 million.

In mid-April, the healthcare system circulated an internal memo announcing that its long-standing employee emergency assistance fund was expanding to help with COVID-19-related expenses. The fund will provide immediate relief for staff who have been directly affected or are incurring unexpected costs associated with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Baylor Scott & White Health board members, executive team, employees, and communities committed more than $1.5 million to the fund within two weeks of the announcement.

Baylor Scott & White Health has several locations in the Highland Lakes, including Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls.

The expanded employee assistance fund — Employees 1st Emergency Assistance Fund — is available to frontline Baylor Scott & White Health staff with coronavirus-related expenses, including housing, meals, and child care.

“We have seen a tremendous response from our board members, system leaders, team members and outside organizations and individuals who have stepped up with contributions to support our frontline caregivers through this expanded fund,” said Jim Hinton, chief executive officer of Baylor Scott & White Health. “This gives so many of us a direct way to do more for those who are fighting the virus on a daily basis.”

Hinton has pledged 25 percent of his salary to the fund during this time. Each of the health system’s board members opened the expanded fund with significant contributions. All executive team members have pledged contributions to the fund, and other employees are chipping in as well.

The healthcare system has already notified about 80 employees that they will be receiving assistance from the fund.

A number of community organizations and residents have donated to the fund, including $100,000 or more from The Meadows Foundation, Moody Foundation, and Annette Simmons.

The Meadows Foundation made an initial pledge of $150,000 but immediately followed up with a matching donation of $100,000.

“Our caregivers are selfless, courageous and compassionate. They are an inspiration,” Sinton added. “We want to do everything we can to help reduce their uncertainties and burdens, and this is one way we can do that.

You can make contributions to the fund online.

