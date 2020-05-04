Burnet rodeo hopes to lasso later date

Burnet County Rodeo Association officials hope to reschedule the event for later this year. Initially scheduled for May 7-9, it has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Burnet County Rodeo Association officials looked for any way they could hold the annual rodeo as scheduled, but, in the end, they decided it just wouldn’t happen May 7-9.

“We’re going to have to cancel it this weekend,” said the association’s Brent Nichols. “We looked at trying to hold it, but it’s an outdoor event, and we just didn’t see a way to do it and keep people social distancing.”

Nichols said they hope to reschedule it for later this year but are working out the details with sponsors and stock contractor Cadillac Rodeo.

Along with safe distancing protocols, organizers also had to consider the sponsors, many of which were economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It costs more than $28,000 to put on the Burnet County Rodeo, Nichols said, and sponsorships are a major part of that funding.

He and other association officials are touching base with their sponsors about rescheduling the event for late summer or fall.

On top of that, Nichols said, they have to pick a weekend that the contractor can fit it in its schedule.

“Johnny Hoyle and Cadillac Rodeo, they’re scheduled up with rodeos from now until forever,” Nichols said.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the Burnet County Rodeo may contact Nichols at 512-663-2856.

“Large or small sponsors, it takes all of them to make this happen,” he added.

