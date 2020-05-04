Faith Academy graduation still May 15

Faith Academy of Marble Falls seniors Christian Wilcox (left) and Bailey Freeman recently stopped by the home of teacher Lynn Kelley with a Sonic peach tea, her favorite. As Faith seniors deal with the unusual situation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, two things haven’t changed: their love for their teachers and their upcoming graduation. The school will hold a commencement ceremony as scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Hill Country Fellowship in Burnet. Courtesy photo

Faith Academy of Marble Falls has announced its commencement ceremony will go on as planned.

Graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet.

After the coronavirus pandemic struck Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott ordered public and private campuses closed statewide in mid-March, school leaders have been left with a major decision to make on graduation ceremonies.

The governor’s stay-at-home order expired April 30, and many non-essential businesses have been allowed to open as the state tries to restart its economy.

Schools, however, were closed to in-class learning for the rest of the academic year, and students, especially seniors, have had to not only adjust to remote education but also to canceled extracurricular activities and end-of-year celebrations such as prom and graduation.

But the private Christian school in Marble Falls wanted a proper farewell for their seniors.

“Faith Academy does so much for its students, and I am extremely blessed to be part of the Faith family,” stated Hansen Booth, president of the senior class student council, in a media release. “It makes me so happy that we are doing an actual and normal graduation ceremony with the recommended safety precautions. This year was not what we imagined it would be like, but I am happy for the care that Faith has for its students.”

Faith’s university model of learning allows for at-home education during normal times, so the school had a system in place for a smoother transition for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

However, it was still a challenge for seniors, many of whom are taking advanced and dual-credit classes. But the Class of 2020 accepted it.

“It was just another challenge our seniors were able to tackle successfully. They never skipped a beat,” stated Elsa Benac, Faith Academy STEM academic chair and senior class sponsor. “They attended every online session and turned in all their assignments.

“Canceling spring school activities was sad, but (the seniors) still handled it with such grace knowing it was about keeping everyone safe,” she added. “I am so proud of our seniors. They are strong academically, but they are stronger still in their faith and in their ability to stay strong through this uncertain time. They represent Faith Academy extremely well.”

Faith Academy’s last day of class is May 6.

“As we close out 2019-2020, we want to say thank you. Thank you for adapting so graciously,” stated Head of School Amy Cozby in a message to Faith parents, students, families, and staff. “Thank you for your love and support for one another and for us. Thank you for doing the hard things and doing them well. And thank you for trusting and believing in what God is doing in and through Faith Academy.

“We cannot wait to see what He has for us next year, and we cannot wait to participate in it with each of you,” she added.

Faith Academy is now registering students for the 2020-21 school year. An information meeting is May 21. For more on the meeting and registration, email Carol Griffin at mcg1@famf.org.

editor@thepicayune.com