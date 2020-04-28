Service is key for recognized Marble Falls insurance agent

Marble Falls businessman Raymond Whitman recently reached an insurance industry milestone. The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors recognized him for more than 25 years of advanced education and training. Whitman owns Whitman Insurance Agency, a Highland Lakes staple for the past 30 years. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Raymond Whitman got into the insurance business almost by accident. About 34 years ago, he was looking for a job and a Highland Lakes insurance company was looking for an employee.

Now, after more than three decades in the insurance business — the past 30 as owner of Whitman Insurance Agency — he still loves the job. Recently, the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors honored his dedication by acknowledging his 25 years of advanced education and training through the organization and naming him a “Tenured CIC.”

Earning the designation takes a lot of work and effort. An agent must attend regular training sessions each year, where experts break down aspects of the industry and keep agents abreast of changes.

To Whitman, it all comes down to providing his clients the best service.

“Once I got into the business, it’s addictive,” Whitman said. “The more I learned, the more I kept wanting to learn and the more I could help people.”

As an independent agent, Whitman helps people with an array of insurance needs. His clients aren’t just files in a drawer or on a computer but real people with real issues. If someone is a client of Whitman’s, they probably have his cell number because, he explained, most things requiring an insurance claim happen after regular business hours.

Though Whitman takes continuing education and professional development classes from other insurance industry organizations, he said the CIC program is at the top due to its real world application.

“The thing about CIC that makes it so different is it’s real practical,” Whitman said. “It’s everyday-where-the-rubber-hits-the-road stuff. You learn things at the CIC courses, and you can bring it back to the office and use it.”

While the designation as a Tenured CIC is an accomplishment, providing the best service is Whitman’s mission.

“Anything I can do to help them,” Whitman said. “That’s why I’m do this.”

Whitman Insurance Agency is located at 1008 Avenue J in Marble Falls.

daniel@thepicayune.com