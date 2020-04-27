Local hospitals get CARES Act grants

Ascension Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls (pictured) each received $84,317 grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Two Highland Lakes hospitals each landed $84,317 grants through the CARES Act to help during the coronavirus outbreak.

On April 24, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams announced that Ascension Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls would receive the federal money.

The funding is through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March. It includes about $165 million for rural hospitals.

Williams was able to secure more than $500,000 for hospitals in his 25th Congressional District, which includes Burnet County.

“Our rural health providers give essential care to communities across the 25th District,” Williams stated in a media release. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the catastrophic challenges these hospitals are facing financially, it is crucial we provide assistance at the federal level so they are able to continue serving Texans.

Visit the congressman’s website to learn more about the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

editor@thepicayune.com