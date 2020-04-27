Mobile COVID-19 test site in Llano on Tuesday; appointments needed

The Texas National Guard will operate a COVID-19 mobile testing site in Llano on April 28.

Testing is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at Llano Junior High School, 400 Texas 71. You must schedule an appointment before showing up to be tested for the respiratory disease. Visit the COVID-19 test registration website or call 512-883-2400.

This is the second Texas National Guard mobile testing operation in the Highland Lakes. The first was April 25 at the Burnet County Fairgrounds.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the creation of 25 mobile testing teams on April 20. He activated about 1,200 Texas National Guard personnel to form the units. Each team is made up of 11 medical professionals and support staff along with 34 Texas National Guard members.

At these mobile testing sites, people will be screened if they have:

fever and/or chills

cough (dry or productive)

fatigue

body aches, muscle and joint pain

shortness of breath

sore throat

headaches

nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

nasal congestion

loss of taste and/or smell

Officials emphasized that people need an appointment, which can be scheduled through the testing website or by calling 512-883-2400.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

