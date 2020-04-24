Phoenix Center offering telehealth services

With schools closed and in-person counseling curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Phoenix Center has shifted its services, including music therapy with Niamh Fahy, to telehealth platforms. The center provides high-quality mental health care to children. Courtesy photo

In response to COVID-19 restrictions limiting face-to-face interactions, the Phoenix Center of Marble Falls is offering its mental care health services by way of telehealth.

“I am grateful that Phoenix Center can offer all our services via telehealth platforms, including parenting programs, groups, and play therapy for young children,” said founder and executive director Sarah Garrett in a media release. “When faced with how we could continue to serve children in crisis with schools closed, we quickly found solutions, telehealth platforms, and reached out to every child and family. Our focus has always been on solutions. We are motivated by what is possible.”

The Phoenix Center and Marble Falls Independent School District work together to provide mental health care programs to students.

Clients are benefiting from the center’s efforts.

“We appreciate everything Phoenix Center is doing at this time,” stated a grandparent of a child receiving telehealth services. “Who knew we would be in this situation, but we are still able to get the services and it is excellent. To be able to still connect with Niamh (Fahy) is helpful to (the child). I am very grateful and thankful.”

Fahy is a music therapist with the Phoenix Center.

On April 10, the Phoenix Center partnered with the Highland Lakes Crisis Network to add items such as children’s art supplies to the network’s weekly meal deliveries. The center also includes mental health resources such as 24-hour crisis hotline numbers with the meals.

The Phoenix Center was founded in 2007 and provides “the highest level of mental health care to every child and family through innovative trauma-informed therapy and education.”

Anyone wishing to help its mission may give money through the center’s donation page.

Contact the Phoenix Center through its website for more information.

